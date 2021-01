CEDARVILLE – Cedarville University released the fall 2020 dean’s list.

This recognition requires students to obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Among the students who received the dean’s list award were Jenna Beremand, of Sidney; Micah Condon, of New Bremen; Katherine Dimmick, of Versailles; Caitlin Echols, of New Bremen; and Kara Spitzer, of Versailles.