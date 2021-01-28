Chamber welcomes four new board members

NEW BREMEN— The Southwestern Auglaize County Chamber of Commerce announces the appointment of four new board members for 2021 who will serve a three term.

Joining the board will be Doug Rentz with Garman Miller, David Oliver with Minster Bank, Jake Bruns with Edward Jones, and Jim Wellman with German Farmers. They are joining the current board of directors which include Todd Weigandt, Area Energy and Electric, Stephanie Heitkamp, Wagner’s IGA, Carolyn Bock, village of New Knoxville, Ted Bergstrom, Neil Armstrong Airport, and Anna Rammel, New Bremen Foundation.

“All four of our newest Board members embody the spirit of community and bring talent, expertise and energy to the table. We are very fortunate to have them by our side as we continue to strengthen the Chamber in the Golden Triangle,” Sara Topp, executive director.

Rentz has been with Garmann Miller for going on three years. He is in charge of their marketing and communication efforts. He formerly served 14 years at the National Tour Association where he led the marketing efforts.

Oliver has been at Minster Bank for 3 years. He is a financial adviser. He will assist customers with their financial planning and portfolio management.

Bruns works at Edward Jones in New Bremen. He has been there for three years. He partners with business owners and individuals to understand what is most important to them by building personalize strategies to help them achieve all their financial goals.

Wellman is the president of German Farmers Mutual Insurance Company in New Knoxville, Ohio, and has served in the role for over 14 years. His past insurance experience includes working as a multi-lines claims adjuster for Central Mutual Insurance Company in Van Wert, Ohio, as well as a sales and marketing representative for the Buckeye Insurance Group in Piqua, Ohio.

The Southwestern Auglaize County Chamber of Commerce was founded in 1998. We serve the communities of Minster, New Bremen, and New Knoxville. The chamber fosters cooperation within our local communities and actively work to strengthen and promote the growth of our business, support our citizens through local activities, and enhance the quality of life within our communities.