Historic Sidney Theatre welcomes new intern

SIDNEY — Raise the Roof for the Arts and The Historic Sidney Theatre has welcomed Jenna Rice, daughter of Michael and Melissa Rice of Sidney, as its newest public relations intern for the spring 2021 season.

Rice will be working in collaboration with the theatre staff to create online content, plan upcoming events, and PR planning for the theatre. Rice is currently a fourth-year senior at the University of Cincinnati, with a major in Communication, with certificates in Public Relations and Deaf Studies.

“I am so excited to be working with Raise the Roof for the Arts,” Rice said. “As a former theater student myself, I find this kind of work exciting and new compared to any other experience I’ve had. I am also thrilled to be working with an organization that is so close to my heart and hometown. I truly believe public relations is a great way to connect the community, especially during these disconnected times.”