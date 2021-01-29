On the agendas

Sidney Recreation Board

SIDNEY —The Sidney Recreation Board will hold a meeting on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:15 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers, or virtually, and others welcome to also join virtually.

The board will discuss contracting out the water park operations, an update on the leak in the large pool at the Sidney Water Park and recreation plans for 2021.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, Feb, 1, 2021, at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

The purpose of the meeting is for City Council to hold an executive session to consider the employment of a public employee.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a workshop session meeting on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

There will be presentations on the fire department’s annual update and also the Ohio Building’s structural information.

There also will be discussions on the adjustment of the Port Jefferson sewer rates, seasonal outdoor dining on downtown public sidewalks and council rules.

Council will review the upcoming Zoning Board/Planning Commission Agenda for Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, and review the prospective City Council Agenda items for the next 30 days.

Council will also hold an executive session to consider the employment of a public employee.