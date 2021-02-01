A lifetime of collecting

Ace Bachman, of Houston, puts away an 1879 Remington Hepburn rifle at his booth while selling at the Shelby County Gun and Knife Show in the Beige Building at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Jan. 30. Bachman said he has been collecting guns since he was 9-years-old. He is now 82-years-old. At the age of 9 Bachman was swimming at the Minster swimming pool when a man asked him if he would be willing to mow his lawn for the summer. Bachman told the man he would talk about it after he finished swimming. When finished the man took Bachman to his she. Bachman didn’t see a lawnmower anywhere. The man told him to look up and Bachman saw a manual hand push lawnmower hanging from chains. The man said he would give Bachman a 20 gage bolt action shot gun at the end of the summer as payment. After a long summer slow hard work Bachman earned his first gun.

