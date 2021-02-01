Purdue University Fort Wayne, Edison State enter transfer agreement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Purdue University Fort Wayne and Edison State Community College in Piqua signed a transfer articulation agreement allowing students from Edison State to transfer credits earned from an associate of applied science degree into a PFW bachelor of applied science degree.

The BAS degree can be completed entirely online.

Once Edison State students meet PFW admission requirements, they can smoothly transfer 88 credit hours of their AAS degree. Students are required to complete 32 credit hours at PFW. A total of 120 credit hours is required to complete the BAS degree. The BAS degree can be completed totally online, making PFW more accessible to students outside of their region.

“Edison State is very pleased to enter into this agreement with Purdue University Fort Wayne,” Chris Spradlin, Edison State’s provost, said. “It will allow students who start with us to make a smooth transition to Purdue’s bachelor of applied science degree, a program that carries with it the reputation for excellence that is synonymous with Purdue University. This is a great illustration of the fact that when you begin your educational journey with Edison State, the opportunities for success are endless.”

Students have the option of five concentrations in business, supervision and leadership, information technology, and information systems tracks, which have specific requirements. The interdisciplinary track is more flexible and is the most popular of the five options.

“Students do not need to relocate to receive a Purdue degree and an excellent education from our Fort Wayne campus,” said La Tishia Horrell, director of general studies at Purdue Fort Wayne. “We are excited to work with Edison State Community College students and welcome our newest Mastodons.”

PFW has a reciprocity agreement with some Ohio counties. Students who reside in Allen, Auglaize, Butler, Darke, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Mercer, Paulding, Preble, Putnam, Shelby, Van Wert and Williams counties will pay the in-state tuition rate.

Anyone with further questions regarding these transfer programs should contact Beth Carlin at Purdue University Fort Wayne by calling 260-240-0256.