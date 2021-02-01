Wright State’s IHE engineering, business online programs among nation’s best

DAYTON – U.S. News & World Report has named Wright State University’s online graduate programs in engineering and business as among the best in the nation for 2021.

Wright State’s ranked programs include the Industrial and Human Factors Engineering Program in the College of Engineering and Computer Science, which was ranked No. 37 out of 97 ranked schools.

The magazine also ranked the Master of Business Administration Program, the Master of Information Systems and Master of Science in Logistics and Supply Chain Management in the Raj Soin College of Business. It said the College of Business has one of the best online master of business degree programs that help military veterans reduce the cost of school, ranking it No. 17 in that category.

The magazine based its rankings on instructor engagement with students, student excellence, student services and technology, expert opinion, and faculty credentials and training. Scores were calculated using data that the programs reported to U.S. News in a statistical survey and from data collected in a separate peer reputation survey.

Wright State’s Industrial and Human Factors Engineering Program, which scored especially high in faculty credentials and student engagement, offers a highly customizable degree. It prepares working professionals toward effective design and operation of a variety of systems in health care, manufacturing, aerospace, distribution, retail and many others.

Industrial and systems engineers have their hand in virtually every kind of business, from designing products to getting them to market through the creative application of mathematics, science, business and human factors skills. They analyze, improve and make more efficient complex systems in manufacturing, health care, supply chain and other areas, keeping in mind the role humans play in such systems.

The program’s faculty are dedicated to student success and are available evenings and weekends to answer questions and provide less than a 24-hour turnaround. New lecture videos are produced each semester providing a rich student experience.

Graduates are employed by Google, Honda, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Aptima, Cardinal Health, Kroger, Siemens, LexisNexis, General Electric and others.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects an 8% increase in employment for industrial engineers by 2028, higher than the national average in both engineering and all occupations. Starting salaries average between $65,000 and $80,000.

U.S. News ranked Wright State’s online Master of Information Systems and Master of Science in Logistics and Supply Chain Management Program No. 31 out of 164 ranked schools.

The program employs a problem-solving approach that uses a blend of real-life experiences, case material and simulations. All students complete an industry capstone project that directly returns value to the sponsoring organization. Most courses include weekly discussion topics among students.

U.S. News ranked Wright State’s MBA program No. 126 out of 295 ranked schools, higher than last year’s ranking of No. 138. It ranked Wright State No. 74 in online MBA programs for military veterans.

Wright State’s MBA program is constructed around an online learning community to create an atmosphere of collaboration. Students matriculate through the curriculum with a minimal face-to-face commitment for the student.

Students can complete the program regardless of their geographic location and at the pace they desire, from one year for those who attend full time to a maximum of five years.

Wright-Patterson, DHL, FedEx, Amazon, Honda, Speedway, Crown and many other organizations have sent employees to Wright State’s online graduate business programs. Nearly every midsized firm in the region and many throughout Ohio employ Wright State’s more than 4,000 MBA alumni.

Currently, one Wright State MBA student is deployed overseas and serving on a ship.

“She is able to view our lectures, interact with students on discussion boards and take part in an online business simulation with her team,” John Martin, professor of management, said. “This flexibility is amazing and gives people like her the opportunity to nearly seamlessly achieve their educational goals.”