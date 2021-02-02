York named Volunteer of the Year

SIDNEY — The Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge 1403 of Sidney had its annual volunteer appreciation dinner Saturday, Jan. 30, at the lodge in Sidney.

Volunteers were recognized for their dedication and countless hours volunteering at the lodge, and the lodge owned campground Camp Qtokee, also in Sidney. Lodge Secretary Connie Westover, of Sidney, presented the Volunteer of the Year Award award to Glenn York, also of Sidney. York volunteered hundreds of hours in 2020, working at the lodge and campground.

Westover also noted the Sidney Eagles Lodge 1403 is a charitable non-profit organization which donated over $96,000 to other Shelby County charitable non-profit organizations in 2020, thanks to its many officers, members and volunteers that made it possible.