Police log

WEDNESDAY

-10:19 p.m.: assault. Police are investigating an alleged assault.

-6:45 p.m.: theft. The theft of services was reported in the 600 block of Anna Place.

-5:19 p.m.: assault. Michael Ray Alen Payne, 32, of Sidney, was arrested on simple assault charges.

-1:02 p.m.: theft – victim is elderly or disabled. The theft of $800 was reported stolen through fraud in the 2400 block of Apache Drive.

Crashes

Averionna S. Freudenberg, 23, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control and arrested for OVI after a single-vehicle crash on Thursday at 1:33 a.m.

Freudenberg was traveling westbound after turning from Ohio Avenue onto West Court Street when she hit a light pole in front of the Municipal Building, located at 110 W. Court St.

• Kyline B. Kindell, 26, of Piqua, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 2 p.m.

Kindell was attempting to back into a parking spot in the 500 block of Wagner Avenue when she failed to put her vehicle in reverse and because it was still in drive it went forward and hit the rear of the parked vehicle at the location that is owned by Bill J. Beaver, of Sidney.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

