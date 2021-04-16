Rotary donates funds for park

NEW KNOXVILLE – The New Knoxville Council accepted a donation that will pay for a newly-designed village park during its meeting Wednesday night, April 14.

Village Administrator Larry Kellermeyer said the $10,500 donation from New Bremen/New Knoxville Rotary Club will pay for most of the work on the former garden club site across from the village administrative offices on South Main Street. The Rotary donation represents 75% of the expected cost, with the village supplying the other 25% of the cost.

He said earlier this year, his crews came to him and requested somehow raising funds to update the area now that the garden club had disbanded.

“I went to the Rotary and asked them for funding,” he said. “As a member of the Rotary, I knew the group is always looking for opportunities to help with local projects.”

Kellermeyer said they had a local landscaper create a couple examples of different layouts. The final plan will have park benches and a different landscaping arrangement.

He said the Rotary also offered to supply volunteers to help at various stages of the park re-do. He added the work is expected to begin in mid-May and be done in June.

In other business, Kellermeyer said the Bremen Street project was delayed for one month while the contractor works out supplies.

Council passed the first reading of an ordinance to update village zoning regulations. The changes include new regulations on above ground pools and the permitting process for anyone wanting to install a solar collection unit on their property.

The next council meeting is Wednesday, May 12, at 7:30 p.m. at the village administrative offices.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

