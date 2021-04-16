David Stafford holds Charli Pierce at the Bowling for Kids’ Sake event, held by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County. Stafford and Charli are part of Carol Pierce’s team.

SIDNEY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County’s Bowl For Kids’ Sake will be held at Bel-Mar Lanes in Sidney and McBos Lanes in Versailles.

Instead of having one specific date, participants are able to bowl through Aug. 31, 2021. Team members receive t-shirts, vouchers that are good for one game of bowling and shoe rental. Bowl For Kids’ Sake was supported by 75 businesses who sponsored, made general donations, or donated prizes for the event, and brought together 103 bowlers to make up the 24 participating teams.

“The support we receive from our two county service area continues to amaze me year after year, especially from the craziest we have all been put through this past year. From individual bowlers to company sponsors everyone is always so giving. The support will go a long way in all of our mentoring programs. It is such a big help in allowing us to serve the youth in our counties. Thanks to everyone who took part in our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Executive Director Jennifer Bruns said.

The event has raised $31,300 of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County’s goal, which is $46,000. Donations are still being accepted.

The money raised will go toward the school-based Buddies program and the community-based program that establishes one-to-one mentoring relationships between caring adults and children. Last year the local agency served over 300 children in Shelby and Darke counties.

Prize levels were determined by the amount each individual raised. Participants who raised at least $50 ($25 for those under 18) were awarded event t-shirts. Those who fundraised up to $75 were entered into a drawing for a $50 Amazon gift card, and this year’s winner was Holly Lovely who bowled with the BPW team. Those who raised up to $150 qualified for three entries into the Amazon gift card drawing along with one entry in a $500 cash grand prize drawing. This year’s grand prize winner was Jennifer Henke, who bowled with the Meyer’s Garage team. The “Individual Most Money Raised” award went to Jennifer Henke as well, who raised $900. This year’s Big Bowler sponsors were J&J Enterprise, Sidney Body Carstar, Piqua Carstar, Troy Carstar, 1055 Tam FM, Ply Gem, Dave Russel, CPA, LLC, along with all other company sponsors which can be found on the agency’s website.

Photos and a list of sponsors from the event can be found on the agency’s website at https://www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org/.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a United Way partner agency.

