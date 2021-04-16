Project focused on distracted driving

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol and other members of the 6-State Trooper Project collaborated to focus on distracted driving enforcement. This initiative began on Monday, April 5, at 12:01 a.m. and ended on Monday, April 12, at 11:59 p.m. The high-visibility enforcement included the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and the West Virginia State Police, as well as OSHP.

During the 6-State project, OSHP issued 557 citations for distracted driving. In Hamilton County, there were 59 issued and 45 in Cuyahoga County.

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.

For a complete breakdown of activity, visit https://www.statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/2021_6StateTrooperDistractedDrivingOSHP_PIO.pdf.