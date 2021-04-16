Posted on by

FFA members honored at banquet


Cortney Copeland Star Greenhand

Courtesy photo

Jadyn Yinger Outstanding Service Outstanding Senior Eagle


Courtesy photo

Wyatt Burch Star in Agriscience


Courtesy photo

Jacob Vetter Star in Agribusiness


Courtesy photo

Macy Klopfenstein Star Chapter Degree


Courtesy photo

Somer Sherman Gold rated treasurer’s book


Courtesy photo

JACKSON CENTER – Members of the Jackson Center-UVCC FFA hosted their annual Banquet on Sunday, April 11. The event, held annually, allows the opportunity to recognize student achievement and hard work from throughout the year in agriculture education. Agricultural Education is composed of three distinct, yet interrelated components.

These three components include classroom & laboratory experiences, Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAE), and FFA. The optimal benefit of the program is received when a student is an active participant of all three parts of the program.

Highlights of the evening included presentations of star greenhand to Cortney Copeland and star chapter member to Macy Klopfenstein.The star in agribusiness was Wyatt Burch and the star in agribusiness was Jacob Vetter.

Senior member Jadyn Yinger earned the awards for Outstanding Service and Outstanding Senior Eagle. Somer Sherman was also was recognized for having a gold rated treasurer’s book. Lastly, Miss Katelyn Seger was presented with the Honorary Member Award.

Finally, the announcement of the 2021-22 officer team took place. The officers include President Riley Barhorst, Vice President Macy Klopfenstein, Secretary Cortney Copeland, Treasurer Kathryn Prenger, Reporter Grace Woolley, Sentinel Somer Sherman, Student Advisor Tyler Yarkosky, Parliamentarian Owen Willoby, and Historian Sole Shamblin.

Special thanks goes to the sponsors who help to make this event possible by sponsoring awards, Flying Pig BBQ, Bert & Marlene Regula and Family, MKM Farms, Rising Sun Express and Lotz-Ware Insurance.

