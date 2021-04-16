District investigates claims

SIDNEY — Emotions are running high in Sidney as allegations have surfaced on Facebook concerning bullying within Sidney City Schools.

In a letter to the community — published in Friday’s newspaper — Superintendent Bob Humble called for the establishment of a Student Wellness Task Force to help overcome the bullying of students. One student attempted suicide this week because of the alleged bullying by students and staff.

After reading the allegations concerning staff members, Humble and the district conducted an investigation into the claims.

“Sidney City Schools has investigated claims made on Facebook about staff and at this point, we have not found any evidence to substantiate any claims regarding specific staff members. We will continue our efforts to better understand this situation from a school district level,” said Humble.

The task force will be composed of staff, parents, community members and students. Anyone interested in being a part of the task force, should email tiffany.rank@sidneycityschools.org.