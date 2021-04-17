Tawawa Park opens to vehicles

City of Sidney Parks employee James Daniels, of Pasco, puts up signs stating when Tawawa Park gates open for traffic. Daniels put the signs up after taking down the winter signs saying “Park closed to motor vehicles.” At exactly 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 17 Daniels opened the gates to vehicles for the first time this year.

City of Sidney Parks employee James Daniels, of Pasco, puts up signs stating when Tawawa Park gates open for traffic. Daniels put the signs up after taking down the winter signs saying “Park closed to motor vehicles.” At exactly 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 17 Daniels opened the gates to vehicles for the first time this year. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/04/web1_SDN042021ParkOpens-copy.jpg City of Sidney Parks employee James Daniels, of Pasco, puts up signs stating when Tawawa Park gates open for traffic. Daniels put the signs up after taking down the winter signs saying “Park closed to motor vehicles.” At exactly 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 17 Daniels opened the gates to vehicles for the first time this year. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News