Spring Fling winners announced

Gateway Arts Council Executive Director Ellen Keyes, far right, announces the winners of the 2021 Spring Fling Art Show on Friday, April 16. The winners were announced live on Facebook due to COVID-19. The Best of Show award went to the photograph Homage to Joseph Sudek, by Cathy Huber. The works can be seen on the Gateway Arts Council’s Facebook page. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/04/web1_SDN042021SpringWinners.jpg Gateway Arts Council Executive Director Ellen Keyes, far right, announces the winners of the 2021 Spring Fling Art Show on Friday, April 16. The winners were announced live on Facebook due to COVID-19. The Best of Show award went to the photograph Homage to Joseph Sudek, by Cathy Huber. The works can be seen on the Gateway Arts Council’s Facebook page. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News