Grand Lake Health System to host collection site for National Drug Take-Back Day

ST. MARYS — Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, in collaboration with the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Department, is participating in National Drug Take-Back Day by sponsoring a prescription drug drop-off site for community members to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs.

Unused prescription medications in homes create a public health and safety concern because they can be accidentally ingested, stolen, misused and abused.

Grand Lake Health System will host the drop-off site on Saturday, April 24 between 8 and 11 a.m., at the main entrance of the hospital. Community members can drive up under the awning to have their prescription drugs collected by the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Department.

“Providing beneficial community resources is important to Ohio hospitals and we take pride in the community and patient safety we provide” said Jenni Miller, community outreach coordinator of Grand Lake Health System. “Prescription drug abuse is a growing problem in our state. It is our hope that by providing a safe way for community members to dispose of their prescription drugs, we will reduce the ease of access to unwanted prescription drugs.”