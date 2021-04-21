Blystone announces candidacy for Ohio governor

CANAL WINCHESTER — Joe Blystone is officially running for governor of Ohio in order to give a loud conservative voice to all Ohioans. Blystone is a constitutional Republican who wants to restore integrity to the leadership of Ohio.

His press release states Blystone cares passionately about Ohio’s future and believes constitutional rights are at stake and now is the time to secure them. He wants to restore the freedoms the overreaching government has taken away. Blystone promises to make Ohio a more affordable state to live in and friendly to large and small businesses. Blystone knows he is the right leader for Ohio and will put Ohioans first every day. He knows what Ohioans truly want and need. Ohio will be revitalized, and Blystone will get it done. The future of Ohio depends on the strength of Ohioans!

Blystone is going above and beyond to take the next step in protecting the American Dream in Ohio. He built the path to his American Dream – and is dedicated to make sure every Ohioan can too. Blystone founded the Blystone Farm in 2004 and his nonprofit, Blystone Agricultural Community Inc. in 2019.

For more than a decade he has dedicated his time to serving the community and helping young adults and children learn the importance of hard work and living a happy and healthy lifestyle. The Blystones care deeply about their community and provide many agricultural classes to kids and their parents. Joe and Jane are freedom loving patriots, who have encouraged many to value and practice their God-given freedoms.

His campaign website is https://www.blystoneforgovernor.com/.