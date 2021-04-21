Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Amos Memorial Library is currently open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Patrons are asked to wear a face mask when entering the library and limit their visit to 30 minutes. Children under the age of 16 should be accompanied by an adult. Patrons should expect a three to four day delay on returns due to cleaning procedures. Curbside pickup is still available during library hours.

• The Piqua Public Library is currently open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Patrons are asked to wear a face mask when entering the library and limit their visit from 30 to 60 minutes. Only 30 patrons will be permitted inside the library at a time. In addition, the library will continue to offer curbside services. Patrons can request items by calling the Library at 937-773-6753 or by visiting the library’s online catalog at piqualibrary.org.

• The Auglaize District Public Library System is offering curbside services to patrons. Patrons can select items for pickup through the library’s online catalogue, or by calling their library. Patrons can schedule a pick-up time for their items online or with a librarian.

• The Historic Sidney Theatre hosts a virtual open mic night on their website and Facebook page every Saturday evening at 7 p.m. Musicians, singers, dancers, poets, comedians, and more are invited to send a video of them displaying their talent to the Historic Sidney Theatre’s Instagram, Facebook, or through email to office@sidneytheatre.com. All acts must be family-friendly and videos must be no longer than five minutes long. Acts that are chosen will be notified the week their act is featured in the show.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA will have “Nerf Blaster Battles” for youth ages 6 to 13 for eight weeks beginning Wednesday, Jan. 6. Participants are split into two squads and play a variety of games weekly. Participants can bring their own Nerf blaster. Eye protection is required; the YMCA will supply the darts. Games will include variations of capture the flag, team elimination, zombies, rescue the general and much more.

• The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA will hold H.Y.P.E. (Helping Young People Excel), a special class for youth ages 8 to 13 to help build character, strength and self-confidence while participating in active fun-filled games. The opportunity to get silly while socializing allows kids to connect to one another. Class will fit all participating youth’s skill level and be held at the Youth Center on Tuesdays beginning Jan. 5.

• Brette Soucie and Matt Henschen, of Grumpy Goat Farm Experiment in New Bremen, are selling their 100% maple syrup in Brukner Nature Center’s nature shop through the month of April. Soucie and Henschen are BNC volunteers and will be donating 20% of sales to Brukner. Amber and dark syrups are available in 8 ounce jars for $8 and 12 ounce jars for $12. Call 937-698-6493 to schedule pick-up. Payment is accepted by cash or check only.

• Registration for Brukner Nature Center’s summer PEEP program will open Monday, April 26. The program is geared toward children ages 3 to 5 years old who are potty trained and not attending kindergarten or being home schooled. Classes will be limited to 10 children and will be an hour and a half long. Sessions will be offered Tuesday through Friday mornings from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Sessions run June 1 through July 9 and July 20 through Aug. 27. Cost for sessions is $55 for members and $75 for nonmembers per child. To register, email info@bruknernaturecenter.com with the participant’s name, age, birthdate and phone number, as well as the top three choices for a class. An email confirming the participant has been registered will be sent, and payment should be mailed to dropped off at the center within three days. If payment is not received, the spot will open for another child.

SATURDAY, APRIL 24

• The A.B. Graham Memorial Center, located at 8025 E. State Route 36, Conover, will hold a Bingo Night at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and 12 games with one speed round will be held. Cost is $15 per person and daubers are available for purchase. Chicken and noodles will be available. For more information, visit abgraham.org or contact 937-368-3700.

MONDAY, APRIL 26

• The Auglaize County Historical Society and Riverside Art Center will present “Working at the White House: Stories and Lessons Learned” with Deb Eschmeyer at 7 p.p. on the Historical Society Facebook page. The program is free and open to the public and is presented in conjunction with the Ohio History Connection’s traveling exhibit, “OHIO WOMEN VOTE: 100 Years of Change,” on display at the Art Center through May 1.

TUESDAY, APRIL 27

• Hayner’s Drawing Room Chamber Concert season finale will feature the international chamber group, Tutti Solisti, at 7:30 p.m. The concert will be available on the Hayner webpage www.TroyHayner.org/recorded-concerts.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28

• Indian’s Pizza, located at 212 N. Main St. in Pleasant Hill, will host Brukner Nature Center’s Dine to Donate fundraiser for the month of April from 4 to 9 p.m. Indian’s Pizza will donate 20% of each food bill to the center on all orders. To place an order, contact 937-676-2624.