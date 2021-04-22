New Bremen HS holds mock crash

Vivian Niekamp, 17, of New Bremen, lies under a blanket while playing a dead body during a mock car crash behind the New Bremen High School on Thursday, April 22. Taking off with another victim of the crash is Careflight. New Bremen students watched the mock crash which included members of the New Bremen Fire Department, Police Department and New Bremen EMS. Niekamp is the daughter of Mandy and Nate Niekamp.

