Edison State to hold in-person graduation ceremonies

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Class of 2021 will have the opportunity to celebrate their graduation in person on Aug. 13, 2021, at the Piqua Campus.

Two ceremonies will be held to accommodate current event guidelines, and times are to be determined. The ceremonies will honor all May, June and December graduates who have earned a short-term technical certificate, certificate, or associate degree from Edison State. 2020 Edison State graduates are also invited to participate.

The number of guests attending with graduates is yet to be determined, but seating will be limited. All graduates will receive their official diploma, 2021 commencement program and diploma covers in the mail upon completing their program.

For more information, call 937-778-8600.