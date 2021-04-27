City offers free mulch

SIDNEY — The city of Sidney will be offering its spring leaf mulch giveaway on two upcoming Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon at the compost facility at 690 Brooklyn Ave.

Mulch is available for those living in Sidney and Shelby County residents only. The giveaway will be held on Saturdays, April 24, for Sidney residents only; and May 1 and May 8, for both Sidney and Shelby County residents.

A waiver for those 18 and over is required to obtain mulch. You may download the waiver from the city’s website at www.sidneyoh.com or pick it up at the Service Center at 415 S. Vandemark Road. The waiver must be turned in at the service center; no emailed or faxed copies will be accepted. A valid Ohio driver’s license or equal is required when the waiver is turned in.