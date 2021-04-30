UVMC Sidney Center physical therapy provides personal touch

SIDNEY — When Judy Ross experienced back problems and numbness in her leg, she chose to give physical therapy a try.

A Sidney resident, Ross discussed her ongoing pain, balance, and gait issues with her primary care physician, Scott Swabb, D.O.

Her options included physical therapy and an Electromyography, or EMG, a diagnostic test used to measure how muscles respond to electrical signals.

“I didn’t want to do the EMG, so I decided to give the physical therapy a shot,” Ross said.

Because she works from her Sidney home, Ross was pleased to hear that the physical therapy was available at the UVMC Sidney Center on Fair Road.

“From the very first time I had an encounter with them, it was great,” Ross said. “When they called me for an appointment, the lady was very nice, pleasant, explained how to get there. From the time I walked in, it just felt good.”

People were friendly while following all the COVID-19 requirements. Ross was impressed by the welcome at her first appointment.

“Megan came to the door,” she said of physical therapist Megan Burns. “I think it was a really nice touch from them that instead of someone else coming to get you, the therapist came.”

In addition to back problems, Ross was experiencing numbness in the leg from her knee up to her thigh. Burns worked with Ross through exercises.

“She tried to see if we could increase any kind of feeling in that part of the leg,” Ross said. “She would send me home with exercises and go through them to make sure I understood and would do them correctly.”

She also received soft tissue work to her right hip and lower back, Burns said.

Ross participated in the therapy sessions for around two months in the fall, initially attending sessions two times a week.

Although leg numbness remained, Ross said the back exercises were more successful.

“The exercises she gave me to do at home really helped. When I feel my back acting up, I can go back and do my exercises on an as-needed basis,” she said.

If she needs more physical therapy, Ross said she “absolutely” would return to the UVMC Sidney Center.

The Sidney Center Physical Therapy services include one-on-one individualized therapy for children, teens, adults, and seniors who have sustained an injury or had surgery. The center provides a full range of physical therapy services including specializations in vestibular therapy, pediatrics, incontinence and pelvic pain, and dry needling.

In addition to treating patients with a referral from their physician or other referring provider, the center also offers direct access for physical therapy services without requiring a referral for convenient, easy, and early access.

The Sidney Center houses the Premier Women’s Center. For more information, call (937) 492-0270.