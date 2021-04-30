A new tree on Arbor Day

D’Angelo Rose, left, front, 8, and Amir Murphy, 7, both of Sidney, spread mulch around the base of a new tulip poplar tree planted in front of Longfellow Primary School during an Arbor Day ceremony on Friday, April 30. Watching them are, left to right, Sidney Vice Mayor Mardie Milligan, city of Sidney Tree Board member Anne Sharp, city of Sidney Tree Board President Ann Asher, and city of Sidney Street Superintendent and City Arborist Brian Green, all of Sidney. A poem was read by Longfellow Primary School student Triston White. D’Angelo is the son of Nichole Minnick and Frank Rose. Amir is the son of Keyli Cox.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News