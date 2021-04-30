Jordan announces winners of art competition

URBANA — Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has announced the winners of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition for Ohio’s Fourth District. The annual competition is open to all high school students who live in the Fourth District. The winning submission will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol Building alongside artwork from every congressional district across the country.

Lyssa Hudson from Bellefontaine High School came in first place, Lily Allen from Marysville High School was seond place, and Calista Morrison from Tiffin Columbian High School was third place. Madalyn Metcalf from Fremont Ross High School received honorable mention and Audrey Ayars from Mechanicsburg High School was awarded Peoples’ Choice Award.

“Every year, the students of the Fourth District show off their artistic talents as part of the Congressional Art Competition. This year was no exception. We had a great group of students submit their incredible artwork and we’re excited to announce that Lyssa Hudson took home first place in this year’s competition. We’re proud of all the students that competed and look forward to their continued success,” said Jordan.