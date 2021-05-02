A Kentucky Derby worthy hat

Kelly Edwards, left, front, of Anna, reacts to the elaborate hat worn by her friend since high school, Jackie Verhotz, of Sidney, during the Kentucky Derby Affair on the Square event. Watching them are Nick and Melinda Watercuter, left to right, back, of Sidney. The event was held on Saturday, May 1. Guests could play garden games, enter a raffle and eat hors d’oeuvres.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News