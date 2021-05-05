The Flourishing Fifties! is now open

Tom Middleton, of Sidney, looks over a The Spot themed display that is part of The Flourishing Fifties! exhibit now open to the public at the Ross Historical Center. Middleton recognized the old tabletop jukebox in the display as similar to the ones used when he was a kid. The exhibit, put on by the Shelby County Historical Society, gives visitors a taste of what it was like in Shelby County during the 1950’s. The exhibit runs through Friday, Oct. 15. Hours of operation are 1 to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Tom Middleton, of Sidney, looks over a The Spot themed display that is part of The Flourishing Fifties! exhibit now open to the public at the Ross Historical Center. Middleton recognized the old tabletop jukebox in the display as similar to the ones used when he was a kid. The exhibit, put on by the Shelby County Historical Society, gives visitors a taste of what it was like in Shelby County during the 1950’s. The exhibit runs through Friday, Oct. 15. Hours of operation are 1 to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_SDN050621DisplaySpot.jpg Tom Middleton, of Sidney, looks over a The Spot themed display that is part of The Flourishing Fifties! exhibit now open to the public at the Ross Historical Center. Middleton recognized the old tabletop jukebox in the display as similar to the ones used when he was a kid. The exhibit, put on by the Shelby County Historical Society, gives visitors a taste of what it was like in Shelby County during the 1950’s. The exhibit runs through Friday, Oct. 15. Hours of operation are 1 to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News