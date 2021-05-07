Painting exhibit coming to Hayner

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will present “A Transformative Journey: Paintings and Drawings Exploring the Relationship Between Student and Teacher — Kay Selke & Jennifer Rosengarten.” The exhibit will be on display at the Hayner Center through June 20 at the center, 301 W. Main St.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

The exhibit celebrates the metamorphosis that comes with artists learning from one another. In this instance, Kay Selke is the student learning from the teacher, Jennifer Rosengarten.

After earning a bachelor of fine arts from Wright State University, Rosengarten attended the Artist Residency Program at Vermont Studio School where she studied with Bernard Chaet and Wolf Kahn. She earned a master’s degree in painting from Boston University. Upon completion of her MFA, she was awarded the prestigious Esther B. Kahn Career Entry Award. Her work has been shown in galleries across the United States.

“I respond intuitively to the fleeting qualities of natural subjects,” Rosengarten said. “until the painting reveals shifting glimpses of form, light and space.”

Selke grew up in the Dayton area and won a scholarship to the Dayton Art Institute, where she studied fine art under some of the greatest Dayton artists. Selke began her career as a freelance artist and designer, working with the studios/agencies in the surrounding area. In 2001, she moved to Austin, Texas where she served as creative director for one of the major publishers who developed programs for the K-12 educational market. She retired in 2016 having won many awards for the programs, covers and interior designs she created. She moved back to the Dayton area to be close to her family, which has provided the opportunity to devote time to painting and learning.

According to Selke, “A lot of people think creativity is a gift and while I believe it’s true to an extent, I think it’s as much of a practice more than anything … something you cultivate.”

Masks, hand sanitizing and social distancing are required for all Hayner guests. Groups of 10 or more should call before they visit.

For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.