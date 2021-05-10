VHS Band’s Mattress Fundraiser is set for May 16

VERSAILLES — The sixth annual Versailles High School (VHS) Band’s Mattress Fundraiser is set for Sunday, May 16.

The VHS Band will be hosting their annual Mattress Fundraiser in the cafeteria of VHS on May 16 from 11 am to 5 pm. Mattresses of every size will be available with over 25 styles on display. This annual fundraiser has become a highly anticipated event and all proceeds go directly to the VHS Marching Band to help defray the cost of band camp for the students.

For more information on the event, visit www.facebook.com/events/285075080006082