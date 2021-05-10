Walking to end parvo

Scarfie leads the way during the annual Walk to End Parvo on Saturday, May 8. People walked their dogs around the courtsquare for an entry fee to raise money to combat Parvo which is a disease deadly to dogs. The walk also helps raise awareness for the preventable disease which has an immunization that all dogs should get.

Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News