New chicken eating contest planned

VERSAILLES — Bowlerstore.com and VTOWN Tigers have announced a new Poultry Days event. How fast can you eat a World-Famous Chicken dinner? Chicken, chips, roll, butter, applesauce and Chilly Willy orange drink. This event is judged on time, not how much chicken is ate.

The chicken eating contest will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 13, on the front lawn. Free registration begins at 1 p.m. and is limited to the first 20 qualified entrants per division. The two divisions consist of 21 and over and under 21. There is no preregistration.

First prize for each division is $150 and a novelty belt, second is $75 and third is $25. Contestants will compete in timed heats with the fastest time in the division winning. This event is sponsored by BowlerStore.com and conducted by the VTown Tigers. Chicken donated by John’s IGA. See the full rules at VersaillesPoultryDays.com. Email questions to VTOWNTIGER@gmail.com.