Getting wild at the library

Amos Memorial Public Library Youth Services Assistant Jessica Brunswick, of Sidney, adds paint to the toenails of a hippopotamus she painted on the window in the children’s area of the library on Thursday, May 13. Brunswick also painted flamingos. The animals are promoting the library’s Tails and Tales Summer Library Program. The Brukner Nature Center will be giving a presentation at the library on Tuesday, June 8, at 11 a.m. and the Raptor Center will be giving a presentation on Monday, June 21, at 11 a.m.. The program runs from June 1 to July 24.

Amos Memorial Public Library Youth Services Assistant Jessica Brunswick, of Sidney, adds paint to the toenails of a hippopotamus she painted on the window in the children’s area of the library on Thursday, May 13. Brunswick also painted flamingos. The animals are promoting the library’s Tails and Tales Summer Library Program. The Brukner Nature Center will be giving a presentation at the library on Tuesday, June 8, at 11 a.m. and the Raptor Center will be giving a presentation on Monday, June 21, at 11 a.m.. The program runs from June 1 to July 24. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_SDN051421WindowPaint.jpg Amos Memorial Public Library Youth Services Assistant Jessica Brunswick, of Sidney, adds paint to the toenails of a hippopotamus she painted on the window in the children’s area of the library on Thursday, May 13. Brunswick also painted flamingos. The animals are promoting the library’s Tails and Tales Summer Library Program. The Brukner Nature Center will be giving a presentation at the library on Tuesday, June 8, at 11 a.m. and the Raptor Center will be giving a presentation on Monday, June 21, at 11 a.m.. The program runs from June 1 to July 24. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News