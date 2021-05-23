2021 Sidney High School graduation ceremony

Students toss their caps at the end of the commencement for the Sidney High School class of 2021 at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Saturday, May 22.

Sidney High School seniors enter the Sidney Memorial Stadium during the commencement of the Sidney High School class of 2021 at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Saturday, May 22.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney High School seniors sing the National Anthem in their school choir during their commencement at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Saturday, May 22.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney High School Class President Jaden Humphrey speaks during the commencement of the Sidney High School class of 2021 at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Saturday, May 22. Sidney High School Class President Jaden Humphrey speaks during the commencement of the Sidney High School class of 2021 at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Saturday, May 22.

Sidney High School Class President Jaden Humphrey speaks during the commencement of the Sidney High School class of 2021 at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Saturday, May 22. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Ryan Strunk stands as he is recognized for his perseverance after a stroke by Class President Jaden Humphrey, not pictured, during the commencement of the Sidney High School class of 2021 at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Saturday, May 22.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Friends and family watch the commencement of the Sidney High School class of 2021 at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Saturday, May 22.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney High School Class Vice President Paul Topalov, right, shakes hands with Sidney City Schools Superintendent Bob Humble during the commencement for the Sidney High School class of 2021 at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Saturday, May 22.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Justin Wade Gates, right, opens his arms for a hug from Sidney City Board of Education Vice President Mandi Croft as he accepted his stand-in diploma during the commencement of the Sidney High School class of 2021 at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Saturday, May 22. Students received their real diplomas after the ceremony.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Cassandra Harris, left, takes a selfie with her Sidney High School graduating senior Leeanah Harris during the commencement of the Sidney High School class of 2021 at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Saturday, May 22.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Autumne Mae Johnson hugs Sidney High School Counselor Tonya McLain during the commencement of the Sidney High School class of 2021 at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Saturday, May 22.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Samuel Michael Bailey moves his tassel with the rest of his classmates during the tassel turning ceremony at the Sidney High School commencement of the Sidney High School class of 2021 at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Saturday, May 22.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

