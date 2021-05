Christian Academy Schools 2021 graduation

Christian Academy Schools seniors lineup for their 2021 graduation ceremony on Friday, May 21.

Parents and faculty pray with Christian Academy Schools seniors before graduating ceremonies on Friday, May 21.

Christian Academy Schools seniors Estella Hainline, left, gets help adjusting her mortar board from Cassidy Rhoades before their 2021 graduation ceremony on Friday, May 21.

Christian Academy Schools seniors Estella Hainline, left, and Zachary Carter wait in the hallway before their 2021 graduation ceremony on Friday, May 21.

Christian Academy Schools Salutatorian Cassidy Rhoades addresses her graduating class during their 2021 graduation ceremony on Friday, May 21.

Christian Academy Schools Valedictorian, Laurel Chaifant addresses her graduating class during their 2021 graduation ceremony on Friday, May 21.

Christian Academy Schools James-Paul Adkins is awarded his diploma by Dick Dray during his class’s 2021 graduation ceremony on Friday, May 21.

Christian Academy Schools senior Addison Morris is awarded his diploma and hugged by his Mother Amanda Morris Christian Academy Schools during his class’s 2021 graduation ceremony on Friday, May 21.

Christian Academy graduates move their tassels from right to left as their graduation is made official on Friday, May 21.

Christian Academy Schools graduates toss their Mortar boards on Friday, May 21.

