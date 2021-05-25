They’re back

A Brood X cicada sits on a blade of grass at the Renner Sanctuary on Monday, May 24. The Brood X cicada is a periodical cicada that comes out of the ground every 17 years as a wingless nymph. It then molts its skin, emerging in its final adult form. The harmless bug will mate and then die. Its eggs will hatch into nymphs that burrow underground to start the cycle over. The male makes a loud noise to attract females. The sound is created by a special membrane called a tymbal. Renner Sanctuary is located at the intersection of Cisco Road and Patterson Halpin Road.

A Brood X cicada sits on a blade of grass at the Renner Sanctuary on Monday, May 24. The Brood X cicada is a periodical cicada that comes out of the ground every 17 years as a wingless nymph. It then molts its skin, emerging in its final adult form. The harmless bug will mate and then die. Its eggs will hatch into nymphs that burrow underground to start the cycle over. The male makes a loud noise to attract females. The sound is created by a special membrane called a tymbal. Renner Sanctuary is located at the intersection of Cisco Road and Patterson Halpin Road. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_SDN052621CicadaGrass.jpg A Brood X cicada sits on a blade of grass at the Renner Sanctuary on Monday, May 24. The Brood X cicada is a periodical cicada that comes out of the ground every 17 years as a wingless nymph. It then molts its skin, emerging in its final adult form. The harmless bug will mate and then die. Its eggs will hatch into nymphs that burrow underground to start the cycle over. The male makes a loud noise to attract females. The sound is created by a special membrane called a tymbal. Renner Sanctuary is located at the intersection of Cisco Road and Patterson Halpin Road. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News