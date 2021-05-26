City announces summer lunch program

SIDNEY — The city of Sidney Parks and Recreation Department participates in the Summer Food Program (SFSP). Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:

Humphrey Park, 600 Buckeye Ave., Sidney, 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Alpha Community Center, 300 E. Court St., Sidney, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Brown Park, 100 W. Clay St., Sidney, 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Berger Park, 800 S. Miami Ave., Sidney, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Green Tree Park, 880 Sixth Ave., Sidney, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Sherman Park, 1000 Colonial Drive, Sidney, 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Riverbend Park, 1400 Constitution Drive, Sidney, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Chief O’Leary Park, 370 Windsor Park Drive, Sidney, 12:30 to 1 p.m.

Harmon Park, 925 Wapakoneta Ave., Sidney, 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Julia Lamb Park, 320 E. North St., Sidney, 12:30 to 1 p.m.

Heritage Manor Park, 2440 Apache Drive, Sidney, 12:30 to 1 p.m.

Orbison Park, 880 E. Court St., Sidney, 22:30 to 1 p.m.

In accordance with federal civil rights laws and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, office and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity conducted or funded by USDA. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the agency (state or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English. To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found on line at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call 866-632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

Mail: US. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410

Fax: 202-690-7442; or

Email: program.intake@usda.gov.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.