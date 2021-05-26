Pageant planned for June 11

BOTKINS — The Botkins Carousel will be held June 11, 2021, at 7 p.m. at the Botkins High Gym.

Contestants for the pageant are:

• Jillian Woodruff, daughter of Steve and Angie Woodruff, and her escort, Jacob Pleiman, son of Jeremy and Lynn Pleiman.

• Madelyn Koenig, daughter of Aaron and Heide Koenig, and her escort, Jack Dietz, son of Todd and Casey Dietz.

• Carmen Hueker, daughter of Steve and Ginger Hueker, and her escort, Dylan Topp, son of Brent Topp and Andrea Kohler.

• Boston Paul, daughter of Ben and Erica Paul, and her escort, Adam Hall, son of Bradley Hall and Christy Metzger.

• Ivy Fogt, daughter of Rob and Shantelle Fogt, and her escort, Xavier Monnin, son of Brian and Kathy Monnin.

• Ainsley Manger, daughter of Kelan and Stephanie Manger, and her escort, Shane Weatherhead, son of Cort and Jennifer Weatherhead.

• Hollie Buehler, daughter of Chuck and Heather Buehler, and her escort, Cole Steinke, son of Art and Jill Steinke.

• Lilly Aufderhaar, daughter of Scott and Lisa Aufderhaar, and her escort, Gavin Brown, son of David and Kimi Brown.

The contestants will be judged on entrance with street dress, a talent of their choice, poise and answer to questions, evening gown walk and responsibility sheet. They each represent a school group that has voted them to participate. Such as FFA, Varsity B, Choir, Band, FTA, Student Council, Foreign Language and FCCLA.

The contestants of 2020 who did not get to participate, due to cancellation of the Carousel, will be performing as entertainment this year also.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students.