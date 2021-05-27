Commission certifies police officer position scores

SIDNEY — The Civil Service Commission certified the scores of the candidates for the open Sidney police officer position on Thursday, May 27.

The scores of nine candidates were certified for the position which will become open due to a retirement within the department.

Kelly Holthaus, human resources coordinator, said next, Police Chief Will Balling will make a recommendation to City Manager Mark Cundiff on the individual he would like to hire. Once Cundiff approves the recommendation, human resources will present a conditional offer of employment to that individual. After the person accepts the conditional offer, they still must pass post-employment background and physical testing, polygraphs, a drug test and interviews before they can start with the Sidney Police Department. That individual will then be introduced at a future Sidney City Council meeting.

In other business, Holthaus told commission members Fire Chief Chad Hollinger will be opening up testing for promotions for future lieutenant and assistant fire chief postions. There are currently no openings within the fire department, but Hollinger would like to get his promotions hiring list in place in the event of a retirement, as the testing process is lengthy. Holthaus said Hollinger will likely be opening up testing by the beginning of fall.

937-538-4823

