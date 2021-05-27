Hannah Kemker, of Sidney, walks across the stage to get her diploma in cosmetology during the Upper Valley Career Center Superintendent graduation ceremony at Hobart Arena in Troy on Thursday, May 27.

Upper Valley Career Center students process into the Hobart Arena floor during the UVCC graduation in Troy on Thursday, May 27.

Sydney Meyer, of Botkins, is handed a National FFA Organization Outstanding Senior Award by Upper Valley Career Center Superintendent Jason Haak during the UVCC graduation ceremony at Hobart Arena in Troy on Thursday, May 27.

The Upper Valley Career Center graduation ceremony is held at the Hobart Arena in Troy on Thursday, May 27.

Zach Ciriegio, of Anna, receives his diploma during the Upper Valley Career Center graduation ceremony at Hobart Arena in Troy on Thursday, May 27.

Braiden Yinger, of Sidney, receives his diploma during the Upper Valley Career Center graduation ceremony at Hobart Arena in Troy on Thursday, May 27.

