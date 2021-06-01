Anna High School graduation 2021

Macy Egbert, left, adjusts the mortarboard of David Burden before the start of the 2021 Anna High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.
Macy Egbert, left, adjusts the mortarboard of David Burden before the start of the 2021 Anna High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.
Valedictorians, left to right, Brooke Steinke, Jacob Robinson, Dylan Seigle, and Mary Landis stop for a photo before the 2021 Anna High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.
Jacob Robinson gives the Valedictorian address during the 2021 Anna High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.
Alexis Shannon gives the senior address during the 2021 Anna High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.
Seniors take their seats during the 2021 Anna High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.
Ally Barhorst, right, receives her diploma from Joel Staudter, left, and Michelle Holsinger during the 2021 Anna High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.
Inti Adkins, right, receives her diploma from Joel Staudter, left, and Michelle Holsinger during the 2021 Anna High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.
Adam Arling right, receives his diploma from Joel Staudter, left, and Michelle Holsinger during the 2021 Anna High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.
Class advisor, Chad Kellersmith, directs the seniors onto the field during the 2021 Anna High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.