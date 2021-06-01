Posted on by

Anna High School graduation 2021

Macy Egbert, left, adjusts the mortarboard of David Burden before the start of the 2021 Anna High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.

Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Valedictorians, left to right, Brooke Steinke, Jacob Robinson, Dylan Seigle, and Mary Landis stop for a photo before the 2021 Anna High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.


Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Jacob Robinson gives the Valedictorian address during the 2021 Anna High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.


Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Alexis Shannon gives the senior address during the 2021 Anna High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.


Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Seniors take their seats during the 2021 Anna High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.


Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Ally Barhorst, right, receives her diploma from Joel Staudter, left, and Michelle Holsinger during the 2021 Anna High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.


Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Inti Adkins, right, receives her diploma from Joel Staudter, left, and Michelle Holsinger during the 2021 Anna High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.


Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Adam Arling right, receives his diploma from Joel Staudter, left, and Michelle Holsinger during the 2021 Anna High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.


Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Class advisor, Chad Kellersmith, directs the seniors onto the field during the 2021 Anna High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.


Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

