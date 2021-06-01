Posted on by

Community Days Queen, Little Miss Pageant candidates named


JACKSON CENTER — Candidates for the 2021 Jackson Center Community Days Queen & Little Miss Pageant have been announced.

The pageant will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Jackson Center Local Schools auxiliary gym. Tickets are $3 at the door.

The candidates for Queen include Shia Akers, 17, daughter of Dan and Christy Akers, sponsored by Sprague Farms and ME Theaters; Madison Halker, 16, daughter of Bracy and Neoma Halker, sponsored by Allenbaugh Insurance; Morgan Kipker, 17, daughter of Matt and Vicki Kipker, sponsored by Airstream; Gwen Prenger, 18, daughter of John and Sue Prenger, sponsored by Huffer Chiropractic; Carleigh Ross, 15, daughter of David and the late Tracey Ross, sponsored by Kristi Bayhan, Realtor, Fathom Realty; and Kieran Yarkosky, 17, daughter of Greg and Erin Yarkosky, sponsored by The Heidout.

Candidates for Little Miss include Savannah Bodenmiller, 6, daughter of Craig and Kella Bodenmiller; Lydia Byrd, 6, daughter of Alan and Jennifer Byrd; Brylee Finn, 7, daughter of Jed and Mindy Finn; Nicole Halberstadt, 7, daughter of Craig and Kim Halberstadt; Harper Kipker, 7, daughter of Andy and Sarah Kipker; Carly Lotz, 6, daughter of Nathan and Alanna Lotz; Emma Lotz, 6, daughter of Garret and Kendall Lotz; Caroline Morris, 7, daughter of Jeff and Amy Morris; Natalie Pence, 6, daughter of John and Abby Pence; Maleah Schwartz, 6, daughter of David and Jill Schwartz; Alaina Walker, 7, daughter of Nate and Angel Walker; Brinkley Wallace, 6, daughter of Brooks and Brittney Wallace; and Chloe White, 6, daughter of Tyler and Mackenzie White.

