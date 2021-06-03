Volunteer drivers sought to help older adults, people with disabilities

SIDNEY – Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley is seeking adult volunteer drivers to help older adults and people with disabilities.

Volunteers help drive those in need to medical appointments, run errands for essential items and get to employment.

Volunteers must have a good driving record, a reliable vehicle, a valid Ohio driver’s license and proof of insurance. Opportunities to volunteer are flexible. Volunteers are asked to provide a minimum of two trips per month.

There will be a virtual informational session from 2-3 p.m. June 24. To attend, contact Heather Robison at hrobison@cssmv-sidney.org or call 937-498-4593, extension 1228. Attendance is not required to volunteer.

For more information in Champaign, Darke and Shelby counties, call Michelle Caserta-Bixler at 937-575-7115. For more information in Auglaize and Mercer counties, call Beca Sheidler at 567-940-9750. For more information in Logan County, call Tam Blakely at 937-539-3351.

The program is funded in part by the Ohio Department of Transportation.