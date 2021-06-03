Police log

WEDNESDAY

-6:33 p.m.: criminal damaging. The rear window on blue 2010 Dodge was reported damaged in the 300 block of Grove Street. The damage is set at $500.

TUESDAY

-10:58 a.m.: unauthorized use of motor vehicle. James Dean Beckman, 42, of Sidney, was arrested on unauthorized use of motor vehicle charges after a vehicle was reported stolen in the 300 block of Franklin Avenue.

Crashes

Amanda K. Wilt, 39, of Sidney, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 4:27 p.m.

Wilt was traveling northbound on Wapakoneta Avenue when she ran the red light at West Russell Road and hit the eastbound vehicle on West Russell Road that was driven by Rex E. Wismar, 56, of Sidney.

• Christopher B. Grile, 37, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 4:23 p.m.

Grile was traveling northbound on Spruce Road and when turning left to go west onto Fair Road he hit the southbound vehicle in the intersection on Spruce Road that was driven by Rebecca Geise, 71, of Sidney.

• Rebecca D. Varney, 33, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 12:11 p.m.

Varner was traveling westhbound on state Route 47 when she failed to stop for stopped traffic and hit the vehicle in front of her that was driven by Michael Picock, 60, of Sidney.

• Noah Scott Reineke, 21, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 10:22 a.m.

Reineke was traveling southbound on state Route 47 approaching Riverbend Boulevard when he failed to stop and hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him that was attempting to turn, causing heavy damage to both vehicles.

The other vehicle was driven by Shelly K. Stewart, 47, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-8:55 to 10:11 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-2:28 p.m.: power lines down. Firefighters responded to a report of downed power lines.

-4:28 to 10:16 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls; one was cancelled en route.

-11:50 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

