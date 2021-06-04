Virtual program on space shuttle to be held Monday, June 7

WAPAKONETA — First on the Moon, Inc., and the Auglaize County Historical Society will co-host “My Work on the Space Shuttle Program: A Short Summary” with Ken Elchert as a Facebook Live event at 7 p.m. Monday, June 7. The program is free and open to the public and is accessible through the Facebook page of either organization.

Elchert grew up in Wapakoneta and attended St. JosephElementary and High School. He then attended St. Joseph College in Rensselaer, Indiana, and The Ohio State University, Columbus, where he received a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering. He then worked for Rockwell International and Boeing in California on space and missile defense projects. Elchert still lives in California as a retired aerospace engineer.

For more information about this event, please contactauglaizecountyhistory@bright.net or 419-738-9328.