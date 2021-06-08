Learning water safety

Dalton Davis, 13, of Sidney, son of Dallas and Bridget Davis, demonstrates the proper way to fall into water during water safety demonstration held by Sidney firefighters Greg Francis, far right, of Minster, and Dallas Davis. The demonstration was held for kids at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA that were taking part in the annual Water Safety Week on Tuesday, June 8.

