Art of Rosemary Kienle display at Gateway Arts Council opens June 11

SIDNEY — Gateway Arts Council is presenting “The Art of Rosemary Kienle.” The exhibit will take place from June 11, 2021, through July 26, 2021, at the Gateway Arts Council gallery located at 216 N. Miami Ave. The exhibit can be seen Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be an opening reception on June 11, 2021, from 6 to 8 p,m. The reception is free and open to the public.

Kienle is a realistic painter and sculptor who grew up in Piqua, Ohio, where she maintains her studio. She graduated with a BFA from Miami University and started her career as an advertising artist in Dayton, Ohio. She earned a Master of Art Education from Wright State University and taught art to elementary, junior high, and high school students in the Piqua, Ohio, school system. She has continued her education attending workshops at the Arrowmont School of Art and Crafts in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, the Appalachian Center for Craft in Smithville, Tennessee, Springmaid Watermedia Workshops in North Carolina, Piqua Arts Council workshops, the Susan K. Anthony Workshop in Dubois, Wyoming, The Studio Gallery in Greenville, Ohio, The Draíocht Arts Center, Paper Mache Workshop with the artist-in-resident Daniel Shaw-Smith in Dublin, Ireland. These workshops offered to continue development in painting, sculpture, and ceramic art skills. Some of the instructors for the workshops were Joe Bova, Linda Arbuckle, Andy Evanson, Nancy Foureman, Antonio Masi, Kathern Kuhar, Carl Purcell, Robert Bateman and John Seerey-Lester.

Kienle has exhibited her art in local, state, and national competitions. She has been a featured artist at the Anna Bier Gallery at Memorial Hall in Greenville, Ohio, had work selected for Cincinnati Art Club’s National Art Exhibition, Richmond Art Museum’s Annual Exhibition, and the Ohio Watercolor Society annual exhibit. She has been awarded signature membership in the Ohio Watercolor Society. Kienle has consistently won awards for her paintings and ceramic and paper mâché sculptures. Kienle commented on her show saying “My goal is to create art that enables the viewer to pause long enough to see and experience the extraordinary beauty, drama, or dignity in the subjects painted.

For information on this exhibit or any Gateway Arts Council event, contact Gateway Arts Council at 937-498-2787 or visit www.gatewayartscouncil.org.