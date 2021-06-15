Wilson Health’s Hospice receives deficiency-free survey

SIDNEY — Wilson Health Hospice Care was surveyed over a four-day period and received a deficiency-free report. Medicare requires all hospice organizations to undergo an evaluation every three years to assure that the organization is operating under the Medicare Conditions of Participation for hospice. This is the second time in a row that Wilson Health Hospice has received this deficiency-free survey.

The surveys are unannounced and look at the entire agency for compliance with Medicare’s rules. The surveyor interviews staff from various departments. The surveyors make home visits and interview patients and their caregivers. Patients’ medical records are reviewed, as well as contracts with the agency’s vendors. The agency must have an active Quality Assessment Performance Improvement team that monitors activities from all departments to ensure that it is meeting the regulatory standards and following the agency’s own policies. The survey is very thorough and comprehensive.

The Medicare survey, which was completed on May 27, 2021, found zero deficiencies.

Joann Scott, director of Wilson Health Hospice, credits her experienced and dedicated staff. “Wilson Health Hospice has been providing healthcare for members of our community since 1987,” said Scott. “Our care team works hard to provide hospice care with integrity and that aligns with our core values.”

With nearly 35 years of experience, Wilson Health Hospice provides local nurses, volunteers, chaplain, social worker and support to help care for patients facing end-of-life. For more information on hospice, or to request services, please call (937) 498-9335 or visit www.wilsonhealth.org.