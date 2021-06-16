Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Amos Memorial Library is currently open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Patrons are asked to wear a face mask when entering the library and limit their visit to 30 minutes. Children under the age of 16 should be accompanied by an adult. Patrons should expect a three to four day delay on returns due to cleaning procedures. Curbside pickup is still available during library hours.

• The Piqua Public Library is currently open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Patrons are asked to wear a face mask when entering the library and limit their visit from 30 to 60 minutes. Only 30 patrons will be permitted inside the library at a time. In addition, the library will continue to offer curbside services. Patrons can request items by calling the Library at 937-773-6753 or by visiting the library’s online catalog at piqualibrary.org.

• The Auglaize District Public Library System is offering curbside services to patrons. Patrons can select items for pickup through the library’s online catalogue, or by calling their library. Patrons can schedule a pick-up time for their items online or with a librarian.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Registration for Brukner Nature Center’s summer PEEP program will open Monday, April 26. The program is geared toward children ages 3 to 5 years old who are potty trained and not attending kindergarten or being home schooled. Classes will be limited to 10 children and will be an hour and a half long. Sessions will be offered Tuesday through Friday mornings from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Sessions run July 20 through Aug. 27. Cost for sessions is $55 for members and $75 for nonmembers per child. To register, email info@bruknernaturecenter.com with the participant’s name, age, birthdate and phone number, as well as the top three choices for a class. An email confirming the participant has been registered will be sent, and payment should be mailed to dropped off at the center within three days. If payment is not received, the spot will open for another child.

• Brukner Nature Center will host four weeks of summer camp sessions to choose from, to be held the weeks of June 21 to 25, June 28 to July 2, July 12 to 16 and July 19 to 23. All camps run from 9:30 a.m. to noon and cost is $75 for members or $100 for non-members. Group sizes will be limited to 10 kids and will be held outside as much as possible. All kids are required to wear a face mask while inside the Interpretive Building or outside if social distancing of six feet is unable to be maintained. To register, please email info@bruknernaturecenter.com or call 937-698-6493 Monday through Friday to pre-register a child. An email to confirm registration will be sent and those interested will have three days to mail a check or drop off payment. Payments that are dropped off can be left in the drop-box by the front door. If payment is not received, the spot will open for another child.

• The Piqua Public Library features pianist Debbie Meek every Friday in June at noon for their program Tunes at Noon. Seating is provided and admission is free and open to the public.

FRIDAY, JUNE 18

• The Sidney Civic Band will perform a concert at 7 p.m. at Courtsquare.

• Anna Homecoming will take place Friday, June 18 and Saturday, June 19 and will feature a hog roast, live entertainment, food and beer stands, a cornhole tournament, face painting, rides, and more.

• Brukner Nature Center will be hosting an Artist Open House and Nature Photography Exhibit featuring the work of Becca Matthews, an Environmental Educator currently working and residing in Columbus, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Proceeds will support BNC’s mission to promote the appreciation and understanding of wildlife conservation through education, preservation and rehabilitation. Exhibit will be on display from June 24 to Sept. 19.

SATURDAY, JUNE 19

• The Historic Sidney Theatre and Sidney Alive will be hosting a Community Block Party beginning at 8 a.m. in Downtown Sidney and running until midnight. Activities include the Farmer’s Market, United Way Kidz Zone, and live music. The event is free and open to the public.

• The Houston Community Classics festival will be held from 10 a.m. to midnight at the Hardin-Houston Local Schools grounds, 5300 Houston Road. The festival will feature activities for children and adults, live music, food vendors, and more.

• The Ferguson Construction Relay For Life Team is hosting their annual Garage Sale & Touch-A-Truck to benefit the Shelby County Relay for Life from 8 a.m. to noon at Ferguson Construction, 400 Canal St., Sidney. Items are for sale by donation and heavy equipment, large trucks and specialty vehicles will be set up. Kona Ice will also be on site.

• An Outdoor Art Trunk Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rusty Harden Studio, 259 N. 4th St., Tipp City. Thirty artists will open their cars, trucks, vans and buses to sell their gift ideas created by local Ohio artists. Admission is free.

TUESDAY, JUNE 22

• Brukner Nature Center will host a Dine to Donate fundraiser with Rapid Fired Pizza, 2311 W. Main St., Troy from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Rapid Fired Pizza will donate 25% of the total food bill to Brukner Nature Center. Please present a flyer at check-out — flyers can be found online at dine_to_donate2.pdf .