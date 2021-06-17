Posted on by

Fun t the Carousel


Tinley Brown goes after some candy during the Botkins Carousel Parade Sunday afternoon.. Tinley is the 2-year-old daughter of Tiffany and Thomas Brown, of Anna.

Tinley Brown goes after some candy during the Botkins Carousel Parade Sunday afternoon.. Tinley is the 2-year-old daughter of Tiffany and Thomas Brown, of Anna.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

State Champion Trophey and game net.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Fritz Serr reading the championship poem to the boys basketball team Saturday during the ring ceremony.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Some people like to show off their big tractors in the parade, while others like their little tractors.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Pat Meyer takes aim during the Bean Bag Tournament Sunday afternoon.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Athletic Director Brad Bergman, left, and High School Basketball Coach Phil Groves cook hamburgers and brauts Sunday afternoon at the Botkins Carousel.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Field Commander Hope Alig checks over her should to make sure all of the emergency vehicles are gone that got called out on a run Sunday afternoon during the Botkins Carousel Parade.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Cole Steinke signs Trent Berning’s Tee Shirt as part the Championship Ring presentation Saturday afternoon at the Botkins Carousel. Trent is the 8 year old son of Chad and Tara Berning.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Five-year-old Annabelle Frilling enjoys the pony rides Sunday afternoon at the Botkins Carousel.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Gavin Brown drives the Band’s Candidate Lily Aufdehaar in the parade Sunday afternoon at the Botkins Carousel.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Ava Butcher, left, and Nora Heuker paint their ceramics from Cilla’s Ceramics Sunday afternoon at the Botkins Carousel. Ava is the 10=year=old daughter of Ben and Annette Butcher of Fryburg. Nora is the 8=year=old daughter of Stephanie and Tony Heuker of Fryburg.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Botkins State Champions teammates reacts to seeing their rings for the first time.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Botkins fifth- and sixth-grade bands get a little experience marching in the Botkins Carousel Parade Sunday afternoon.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Simon Koenig gives his all at the National Kiddie Tractor Pullers xobtest.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Children wait for candy to be thrown during the Botkins Carousel parade Sunday,


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Jillian Woodruff reacts to her question from Ryan Gutman, “What would you do different if you were the mayor of Botkins”.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

The 2020 queen candidates perform for the crowd since their pageant got canceled last year due to COVID-19.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Several kids take advantage of the rides at the Botkins Carousel Friday night as a chance to cool off.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Ainsley Manger representing the FTA, performs several Taylor Swift songs at the Botkins Carousel Pageant.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Botkins Carousel Pageant candidate Ivy Fogt paints a gradeiant abstract for her talent Friday evening. Ivy was the choir’s representative.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

