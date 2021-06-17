Fun t the Carousel

Tinley Brown goes after some candy during the Botkins Carousel Parade Sunday afternoon.. Tinley is the 2-year-old daughter of Tiffany and Thomas Brown, of Anna.

State Champion Trophey and game net.

Fritz Serr reading the championship poem to the boys basketball team Saturday during the ring ceremony.

Some people like to show off their big tractors in the parade, while others like their little tractors.

Pat Meyer takes aim during the Bean Bag Tournament Sunday afternoon.

Athletic Director Brad Bergman, left, and High School Basketball Coach Phil Groves cook hamburgers and brauts Sunday afternoon at the Botkins Carousel.

Field Commander Hope Alig checks over her should to make sure all of the emergency vehicles are gone that got called out on a run Sunday afternoon during the Botkins Carousel Parade.

Cole Steinke signs Trent Berning’s Tee Shirt as part the Championship Ring presentation Saturday afternoon at the Botkins Carousel. Trent is the 8 year old son of Chad and Tara Berning.

Five-year-old Annabelle Frilling enjoys the pony rides Sunday afternoon at the Botkins Carousel.

Gavin Brown drives the Band’s Candidate Lily Aufdehaar in the parade Sunday afternoon at the Botkins Carousel.

Ava Butcher, left, and Nora Heuker paint their ceramics from Cilla’s Ceramics Sunday afternoon at the Botkins Carousel. Ava is the 10=year=old daughter of Ben and Annette Butcher of Fryburg. Nora is the 8=year=old daughter of Stephanie and Tony Heuker of Fryburg.

Botkins State Champions teammates reacts to seeing their rings for the first time.

Botkins fifth- and sixth-grade bands get a little experience marching in the Botkins Carousel Parade Sunday afternoon.

Simon Koenig gives his all at the National Kiddie Tractor Pullers xobtest.

Children wait for candy to be thrown during the Botkins Carousel parade Sunday,

Jillian Woodruff reacts to her question from Ryan Gutman, “What would you do different if you were the mayor of Botkins”.

The 2020 queen candidates perform for the crowd since their pageant got canceled last year due to COVID-19.

Several kids take advantage of the rides at the Botkins Carousel Friday night as a chance to cool off.

Ainsley Manger representing the FTA, performs several Taylor Swift songs at the Botkins Carousel Pageant.

Botkins Carousel Pageant candidate Ivy Fogt paints a gradeiant abstract for her talent Friday evening. Ivy was the choir’s representative.