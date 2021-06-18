On the agendas

Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County board of Elections will meet Monday, June 21, st 10 a.m. at the board office. Items on the agenda include the HAVA grant, the summer conference, approving chargebacks for the May special election, performance feedback meeting date, PEOs survey feedback and the September meeting date.

Board of Developmental Disabilities

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities will meet Monday, June 21, at noon at the board office. Items on the agenda include administration reports from the support services director, community education and outreach director, early childhood director, early intervention director and the superintendent.

Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals

SIDNEY —The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) will meet on Monday, June 21, at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

The board will consider the request of Christina Fullenkamp for a conditional use permit for a home occupation at 770 Foraker Ave., specifically to produce soy wax candles.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, June 21, at 6 p.m. at the board office. The meeting will also be aired on YouTube. Items on the agenda include establishing school lunch and breakfast prices, approving temporary appropriations, a resolution to advertise and receive bids for a new bus and personnel issues.

Sidney City Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Planning Commission will meet on Monday, June 21, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

H-H Board of Education

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, June 21, at 7 p.m. in the commons area at the school,

Items on the agenda include approving monthly financial reports and expenditures for May 2021; approving high school, elementary and athletic related handbooks; and acting on personnel issues.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER – The Jackson Center Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, June 21, at 7 p.m. at the school.

Items on the agenda the approval of the fee schedule for the 2021-22 school year, lunch prices, employment of classified staff and reports from maintenance, bus and custodial departments, elementary school and high school principals.

Minster Board of Education

MINSTER — The Minter Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, June 21, at 7 p.m. on the elementary school’s large group meeting room.

Items on the agenda include reports from the superintendent, principals, booster organization, levy committee Ohio School Facility update and curriculum and instruction.

Edison Board of Trustees

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday, June 23, at 2 p.m. at the Piqua campus at on Zoom. Items on the agenda including hiring personnel, A contract and salary compensation for President Dr. Doreen Larson and a preseentation about Charlie the Charger and Charger Day competition.